Volusia County Council advances gun law change; Deltona commissioner voices opposition

A plan to repeal a law that in part requires a background check and three-day waiting period to buy a firearm from a private seller at a gun show in Volusia County is moving forward ― despite a personal plea from a local elected official.

County Code requires a three-day waiting period and a background check for gun sales which the public has a right to access. That includes the Volusia County Fairgrounds, where there are regular gun shows.

Licensed dealers already have to conduct background checks and wait three days to deliver the firearms that they sell. So what the county is considering would affect private citizens who sell their guns at something like a gun show on public property.

The ordinance will come back to the County Council for a vote.

District 3 Councilman Danny Robins floated the idea of lifting the local restrictions on private sales. He and other councilmen said that peeling back the rules would eliminate a law that has infringed on Second Amendment rights.

Robins said the law only punishes law-abiding citizens, and District 1 Councilman Don Dempsey said a waiting period won't keep bad people from getting guns.

But Deltona City Commissioner Dana McCool urged the council to keep the restrictions in place, sharing the story of her mother's death.

"On Jan. 24, 1981, Wynell Wilson walked into a shop, purchased a gun without a waiting period and the next morning committed suicide with said gun," McCool said. "The fact that my mother committed suicide left an impression on me throughout my life."

When the Second Amendment was written, things such as mental illness and domestic violence weren't discussed, McCool said.

"I believe that the founding fathers wrote this in a way that the forwarding fathers could interpret to what our society needed," McCool. "I'm asking us not to be victims of (a) hyper-originalist approach."

She said she is a liberal Democrat and "a staunch gun advocate" but she wants to protect people who can't protect themselves.

"I haven't heard horrible things about people when they don't get guns, but I have heard horrible things about when people do," McCool said.

Advocate warns against lifting restriction

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence works to advance and protect gun safety laws. It is led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who survived being shot in the head during a mass shooting in Arizona in 2011.

Erin Earp, state and federal policy attorney for the Giffords Law Center, said one consequence of repealing the Volusia County law is that the area may become a destination for people who want to get a gun immediately so they can commit a crime or hurt themselves.

"It's creating a loophole for individuals who cannot pass background checks or who do not want to wait three days," Earp said.

Robins called the county's policy overreaching. He said that law enforcement can petition for risk protection orders to have guns removed from people who are a threat to themselves or others. He said he doesn't want to curtail people's ability to defend themselves.

"I want our people to be armed in Volusia County," he said.

Earp said risk protection orders don't cover all situations.

"(Risk protection orders) are not a replacement for background checks and waiting periods. These things kind of all work hand in hand," Earp said.

Earp said repealing the law would allow unchecked gun sales to take place ― and open the door for someone to commit a mass shooting right away after buying a gun.

"I think the county has a great law on the books … and that repealing it is going to make the public less safe in those spaces," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona Commissioner urges Volusia council to keep gun laws