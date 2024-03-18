Florida birds of a feather: White ibis and other avifauna you can see in Volusia County

Volusia County is home to many types of birds year-round, and with winter turning to spring, people can expect to see some new feathered faces in their neighborhoods.

"A lot of birds that are transient are going to come through," said Joan Tague, president of the Halifax River Audubon.

One popular way for birders to track birds and share sightings is through eBird from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The lab also offers a free app called Merlin Bird ID that identifies birds based on a sound recording or photo.

Jenna Curtis, eBird Project Leader, said in an email to the News-Journal that "the number of common bird species in Volusia County will roughly double as migrating birds return from their wintering grounds or pass through on their way farther north."

Curtis looked at data for Volusia County that includes information from 6,600 "eBirders" to create a list of birds that call Volusia County home year-round and some that will be passing through.

Here are some of the birds that Curtis found along with bird details from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology ― and a very unofficial ranking by reporter Sheldon Gardner.

Best beak: white ibis

A white ibis lands next to the mangroves growing in a marsh on Dec. 2, 2022, in New Smyrna Beach.

White ibises are easy to identify by their curved bill. Cornell describes them as having "football-shaped bodies" with black-tipped wings.

Worst name but best nickname: anhinga

A lone anhinga, also known as the Devil Bird, found along the Black Creek in Churchville Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. Anhingas have been nicknamed snake bird for their long snakelike neck.

This bird's name has Brazilian roots and means "devil bird" or "evil spirit of the woods," according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. But the anhinga also has a lighthearted nickname because of its tail: "water turkey."

Best fish hunter: osprey

A reader sent in this photo of an osprey.

Several studies observed ospreys catching a fish at least one in every four dives and spending an average of about 12 minutes hunting before catching a fish. They get help from barbed pads on their feet.

Most graceful stride: great blue heron

A great blue heron is visible during a media tour Friday, March 8, 2024, conducted by the Everglades Foundation along a section of the Everglades.

The Cornell Lab describes them as "a majestic sight" and "stately." They move carefully along the water searching for prey but "can strike like lightning."

Most fashionable: red-bellied woodpecker

A red-bellied woodpecker

The red-bellied woodpecker is known for its combination of a bright red head and feathers that look like a black-and-white-striped cape. This bird uses a barbed tongue and sticky spit to help catch food.

Most debated name pronunciation: Northern parula

"Par-OOH-la," "PAR-eh-la" or "PAR-you-la"? Cornell says most people go with one of the first two options. This is one of the migratory species frequently reported in Volusia County.

Most likely to scare someone: wood stork

A wood stork prepares to land in a tree at Big Cypress National Preserve.

They're around 3 feet tall and bald, and they wade in wetlands and swamps.

Tiny-yet-feisty award: piping plovers

A piping plover parent scurries along the sand to keep up with his new chick feeding at Dowses Beach in Osterville.

They're round, small and cute. But they'll chase and peck other creatures to protect their nests. Cornell says a killdeer (bird) that wandered into plover territory in Manitoba left with a long-lasting limp.

Rowdiest home life: royal terns

Two Royal Terns with their iconic horseshoe "haircuts" stand on the sand in Flagler Beach in this archive photo by Mark Estes.

Royal terns have a black cap, a tangerine bill and white plumage. They fish along the coastline and like to socialize in rowdy fashion: They nest in "dense, boisterous colonies."

Most likely to steal your sandwich: laughing gulls

A laughing gull eats chips dropped on the ground during Fulton Oysterfest on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Fulton, Texas.

Laughing gulls can be found ― and heard ― along the coast and often take advantage of snack-wielding visitors.

Most likely to fight its reflection: Northern cardinal

A male Northern Cardinal eats a safflower seed from a platform feeder as snow falls in Edmond Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Male cardinals are extra defensive about their breeding territory and sometimes "spend hours" squaring off with their reflection if they catch a glimpse of themselves.

Least friendly to insects: Yellow-rumped warbler

Yellow-rumped warbler.

These cute little birds get their signature colors from their spring molt. They've been seen plucking insects from trees, seaweed, rivers, the ocean, spiderwebs and manure piles. But they also eat berries. They will be seen less in this area as they go north to breed.

Most airtime: chimney swift

A chimney swift

They spend most of their time in flight other than roosting and nesting and don't perch like other birds because of their long claws. They instead hang onto "the walls of chimneys or other vertical surfaces." They are a migratory species in Volusia County.

Sweetest face: Tufted Titmouse

A tufted titmouse holds an acorn in its beak.

The tufted titmouse uses holes in trees left by woodpeckers for their nests, so having dead trees around is good for them.

Most likely to sing in the shower: gray catbird

The gray catbird, a relative of the mockingbird, is known to mimic the calls of other birds.

They sometimes sing for up to 10 minutes. They will be seen less as they go north to breed.

Cutest belly: great-crested flycatcher

This migratory species is also frequently reported in Volusia County. Great-crested flycatchers have a "lemon-yellow belly" and a call that is "an emphatic rising whistle."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: White ibis, other Florida birds could visit your backyard soon