The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 drops back down to a record low of $829

Less than a month after dropping to its all-time low price, our favorite budget MacBook is back on sale for $829. That's right — Apple's 2022 MacBook Air has a 17 percent discount, cutting its price from $999. This deal is available for the 256GB model in every color but doesn't include AppleCare+.

Apple's 2022 MacBook Air might not be the flashiest option on the market, but it's really good. In fact, we dubbed it a "near-perfect Mac" in our review — in which we also gave it a score of 96. There are so many things to like about the 13.6-inch MacBook, including its Liquid Retina screen that offers 500 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is slightly bigger and the device is slightly thinner than its predecessor, providing an extra bit of sleekness to the model.

The biggest change for the 2022 MacBook Air was its M2 chip. The M2 features eight CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores, making it a great, fast-performing option — even as Apple launches an M4 chip. The MacBook also has a quad-speaker system, compatible with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Plus, there's a three-mic array for excellent video chat quality.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.