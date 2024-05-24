Volunteers help place 8,000 flags for annual Symbols of Sacrifice

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Many local volunteers in and around Fort Scott are, once again, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

They helped place more than 8,000 American flags in the Field of Honor Friday at the Fort Scott National Historic Site. It was all part of the site’s annual Symbols of Sacrifice ceremony.

It began after 9/11 to honor the lives lost during that tragic event. It expanded over the years to also honor fallen soldiers from all branches of the military.

“It’s important because it also shows the kids that don’t know what this is about, that don’t have family members that have made that sacrifice. So it’s important for them to see all of this. And then they can like natural children curiosity, they can ask questions and they can be informed,” said Kori Widder, volunteer.

“To me, the ability to do this and share this with the community and help share some of those stories. And it just it’s exciting to see those aha moments in especially our youth that I didn’t realize that this is some of the history of it. It’s not just this flag, but it is full of symbolism,” said Carl Brenner, Ft. Scott Nat’l Historic Site Program Mgr.

Symbols of Sacrifice runs through Monday.

