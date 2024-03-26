Virginia ‘stands ready’ to assist Maryland after bridge collapse, Gov. Youngkin says

Gov. Glenn Youngkin says Virginia “stands ready” to assist Maryland after a large-scale bridge collapse in Baltimore launched a massive search-and-rescue operation in the Patapsco River.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Youngkin said he spoke to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore about the collapse.

“Our prayers are with the families affected and the courageous rescue efforts underway following the tragic incident at Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge,” Youngkin’s post says.

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday after a container ship struck a support column, sending at least seven cars into the Patapsco River, launching a search-and-rescue operation. Moore has declared a state of emergency.

Two construction workers who were repairing potholes on the bridge at the time — one of whom was hospitalized — were rescued. As of 10 a.m., there were six other workers unaccounted for, state Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said.

Before the collision, the ship’s crew notified authorities that the vessel had lost power. That “mayday” allowed Maryland Transportation Authority Police on the highway above to prevent many cars from driving onto the bridge just before the catastrophe, according to reporting from The Baltimore Sun.

“These people are heroes,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a news conference Tuesday morning. “They saved lives last night.”

The Coast Guard has deployed four boats and a helicopter to aid in the search-and-rescue mission. Several police helicopters were also circling the area. Authorities said they are using sonar and underwater drones as part of the rescue efforts.

“Response boat crews from Coast Guard Stations Curtis Bay and Annapolis have crews deployed to the incident for active search and rescue,” the mid-Atlantic district of the Coast Guard said in a news release. “A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Coast Guard investigators and pollution responders are also en-route to the incident.”

In a Facebook post, the Virginia Beach EMS Marine Rescue Team said they are thinking about everyone involved in the collapse and recovery.

“To all the first responders aiding in the search and rescue of those missing in the cold, hazardous conditions – stay safe and make it home,” the post said.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com