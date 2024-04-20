‘Violent’ teen wanted for gunfight in Illinois found hiding in Fayette County home, deputies say

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager wanted in Illinois was arrested in metro Atlanta on Friday.

Investigators say Dylan Debolt, 19, was involved in a gunfight in Will County, Illinois on April 2. Will County is just outside of Chicago.

The Fayette County SWAT team and the U.S. Marshals arrested the “violent fugitive” at a home in Fayette County.

They say after the shooting, Debolt fled the area and detectives learned he was living in metro Atlanta.

Deputies did not comment on how long it took before Debolt was captured and arrested.

Warrants out of Illinois will charge Debolt with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and more.

He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on a fugitive charge while he awaits extradition.

