Some Village Inn restaurants are now serving alcohol —and an entirely new look

CLEARWATER — The orange Village Inn sign glowed, a familiar beacon of comfort food and steaming coffee along Pinellas County’s Roosevelt Boulevard.

Inside, things weren’t as familiar: The interior was sleek and modern, with dark wood floors, bright white fixtures and a shade of blue called Mediterranean on the booths and banquettes. There were occasional pops of orange, like on the custom-made chandelier. And one major difference: a full bar serving beer, wine and liquor.

The new features are part of the vision of franchisee Danny Lehan, who recently gave the Tampa Bay Times a tour of the newly opened location at 2659 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater.

Lehan started out at Village Inn as a teenage busboy and worked his way up to general manager, then owner. The chain opened in 1958 in Denver, Colorado, and has corporate and franchise restaurants throughout the country, with many Florida locations. Lehan now owns nine stores, including the one in Largo on Walsingham Road where he first started working in 1990.

Adding alcohol to the menu for the first time was a decision Lehan made in partnership with Village Inn’s parent company, BBQ Holdings, to bring options to customers who might like a mimosa or a Bloody Mary with their pancakes at breakfast.

“We’ve taken a 70-year-old brand and brought it into now,” Lehan said.

Lehan said he paid attention to how customers’ needs were changing, with an interest in having an experience while they dine.

“We had extra-friendly service and great-tasting food, but it was lacking in experience and atmosphere,” he said.

The new look and bar menu will eventually roll out to all of Lehan’s stores, he said. The look, which Lehan dubbed “farmhouse luxe,” has already been implemented in his locations in Oldsmar and St. Petersburg. The Oldmar spot is now serving alcohol, and the St. Pete store will soon.

Even though the vibe is modern — with furniture and fixtures made locally — there are touches of nostalgia, like the “Legacy Booth,” with a patchwork of Village Inn fabrics from throughout the decades.

Guests can also dine alfresco on the patio with umbrellas, landscaping and colorful up-lighting.

The bar menu was developed in-house and features a Paloma with tequila blanco, red and white sangria, mimosas and a customizable spicy or regular Bloody Mary.

The Wake Up Call blends Bailey’s and Kahlua with hot coffee and is topped with whipped cream, while the Largo Bulldog combines vanilla vodka with Kahlua, espresso and cream on the rocks.

The pretty pink-colored Madras mixes vodka with cranberry and orange juices. Cocktails can be made to order, and there is also a beer and wine list.

Liquor drinks range from $6.99-$8.99, beers are $4.99 for domestics and $5.49 for imports, and wine by the glass is $5.99. There is a happy hour every day from 3-6 p.m. Boozy Bingo is already in play, with that and other events planned.

Also new is a coffee and tea bar. Lehan sourced Cafe Perez Espresso from Ybor City for cappuccinos, lattes ($5) and a special Caramel Shaker ($7). Black, green, herbal teas ($2.99) and a chai latte ($5) are also on the menu, as is a special London Fog using Earl Grey with vanilla syrup and milk.

There are also a few new menu items — avocado toast with everything bagel seasoning, a triple-stacked “crushburger” topped with bacon and an onion ring and cheesecake-stuffed French toast.

But for the purists, don’t worry: Lehan kept the core menu intact so loyal customers don’t feel alienated. So not only are the famous pies still available (get a free slice with a dine-in entree on Wednesdays) but so is the 55-and-up value menu. And kids ages 10 and younger still eat free on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“Village Inn has always been famous for its customization of everything,” Lehan said. “Now we really have something for everyone.”

Village Inn’s newest location is at 2659 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater. 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 727-223-9550. There are several other locations in Tampa Bay. villageinn.com.