Videos, photos posted on social media show damage after reported tornado in Tallahassee

Kim Luciani, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
A possible tornado tore through Tallahassee Friday morning as a line of severe storms moved through North Florida.

The National Weather Service said on X it was too soon to determine whether a tornado was responsible for the damage reported in the Tallahassee area. The agency said there should be "more clarity as the day progresses, but for now we still have to focus on active weather."

Power outages were widespread, with more than 66,000 customers losing service, according to the City of Tallahassee.

"With possible tornadic activity in Tallahassee, early assessments of the electric grid show severe damage to transmission lines, impacting 11 substations. Restoration will possibly take through the weekend. Mutual aid has been requested," a post on the city's Facebook page reads.

"Crews from 8 utilities are on their way to assist from Central Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, and Jacksonville. Over 66,000 customers are without service."

Videos and photos posted to X showed downed trees and damaged buildings.

