Videos, photos posted on social media show damage after reported tornado in Tallahassee

A possible tornado tore through Tallahassee Friday morning as a line of severe storms moved through North Florida.

The National Weather Service said on X it was too soon to determine whether a tornado was responsible for the damage reported in the Tallahassee area. The agency said there should be "more clarity as the day progresses, but for now we still have to focus on active weather."

Power outages were widespread, with more than 66,000 customers losing service, according to the City of Tallahassee.

"With possible tornadic activity in Tallahassee, early assessments of the electric grid show severe damage to transmission lines, impacting 11 substations. Restoration will possibly take through the weekend. Mutual aid has been requested," a post on the city's Facebook page reads.

"Crews from 8 utilities are on their way to assist from Central Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, and Jacksonville. Over 66,000 customers are without service."

Videos and photos posted to X showed downed trees and damaged buildings.

Video, photos show damage from possible tornado in Tallahassee

Lots of damage in Railroad Square Art Park after a tornado touched down in the area early this morning. #Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/mipRFDqcll — Valerie Crowder (@valcrowder) May 10, 2024

Tornado damage in Tallahassee Railroad Square - shredded insulation, wood and metal littered around - pieces of roof ripped off multiple buildings pic.twitter.com/iVL6xnlpq5 — Izzy Cring (@UsedBookstore99) May 10, 2024

All near Belle Vue way pic.twitter.com/UD321MYef7 — Tikka (@_Lady_Urbosa_) May 10, 2024

Bond near FAMU pic.twitter.com/il1LFL9z06 — Donyelle T. Marshall ❤️🖤💚 (@SoyDonyMarshall) May 10, 2024

Looking left and right at the blocked road at Louvinia Rd. This is heading south of Apalachee Parkway and north of Okd St. Augustine in Tallahassee. Workers present. pic.twitter.com/lPVB6a8PhY — Jenny Bates (@jennynb8s) May 10, 2024

Railroad Square in Tallahassee, FL pic.twitter.com/f9OizAOklN — Adam James Glover (@perhapsadam) May 10, 2024

Hayden Rd, right next to the FSU stadium pic.twitter.com/d8EEwr8u7d — grillmaster95 (@grillmaster951) May 10, 2024

Stearns St Community Center pic.twitter.com/x7N2tE7KtM — Leah (@leahkatherinee_) May 10, 2024

Woodrich Drive in Eastern Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/g94pgv33bN — x-Gabriel (@Tyrannovex) May 10, 2024

Woodville at the Ace Hardware and school. pic.twitter.com/pGGKTPzXJN — Woodville Alien Society (@WoodvilleFLBeer) May 10, 2024

Jefferson county east of Tallahassee - got trapped in my driveway - transformers blew and started a fire - most terrifying experience of my life pic.twitter.com/1Jk4HyVttT — Kylie Jordan (@NPENT28) May 10, 2024

#Tallahassee took a good hit from the radar indicated tornado this morning. pic.twitter.com/m0BgqIBhUT — Greg Tish WVFT Real Talk 93.3 (@Greg_Tish) May 10, 2024

