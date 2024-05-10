Over 100,000 power outages in Florida as thunderstorms batter parts of state. Here's where

More than 111,000 power outages were reported across Florida Friday morning as severe thunderstorms swept across the northern part of the state.

Most of the outages were in Leon County, with 73,915 outages reported as of 8 a.m., representing just over half of the county's customers. Almost 72% of customers in Escambia County were without power, along with nearly 70% of Liberty and Santa Rosa.

The outages come the day after Tallahassee tied its record for the date's highest temperature with 95 degrees, and the highest average temperature ever of 77.35 for the day, according to Weather Underground.

Weather alerts: Current weather alerts issued in Florida

Track Florida power outages

Leon County, Florida power outage map

When power goes out

Report it to your local power company.

If you see downed or damaged power lines, call 911 to report it but stay at least 35 feet away from them and anything they are touching,

Don't walk into flooded areas, there may be downed power lines you can't see.

Temporarily, hold on to your cool air. Keep windows and doors closed and close curtains, blinds and shutters to keep light and heat out of the house. Close off the hottest rooms in the house and stay on lower levels.

When your home heats up, open doors and windows to create a cross breeze and keep airflow moving.

Stay on the ground floor as much as possible.

Roll up and remove area rugs on wood or tile floors.

Wet your curtains, wring them out so they're damp, and open the windows. The outside air will cool down as it passes through the damp fabric. You also can dampen a bedsheet or large bath towel and hang them in front of a window. Keep a spray bottle handy to spritz the cloth again if it dries out.

When the power comes back on

Throw out any refrigerated food, especially dairy and meat, exposed to temperatures 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more. Also throw out anything with an unusual odor, color or texture. If you're not sure, toss it.

If the power is out for more than a day, safely discard any medications that require refrigeration unless the drug's label says otherwise. Contact your healthcare provider to resupply.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida thunderstorms, wind leave 100,000 with power outages