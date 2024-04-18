Video shows lightning flashes at volcano eruption

STORY: Wednesday's dramatic eruption on a remote island in the province of North Sulawesi threw a fiery-red column of lava, incandescent rock and ash as much as 3 km (two miles) into the sky.

At least 800 people in North Sulawesi province were evacuated from the area, with authorities widening the evacuation zone further after the country's volcanology agency raised the alert status.

Purple flashes of lightning rent the sky above the erupting volcano, videos on social media showed.