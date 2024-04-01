Victim's brother held without bail in Brockton killing — Police search for 3rd brother

BROCKTON — A Brockton man was ordered held without bail Monday in Brockton District Court on a charge of accessory to murder in the Easter morning slaying of his brother – while police search for a third brother, who is alleged to be the shooter.

A second defendant, from Taunton, was also held without bail on an accessory to murder charge in the killing of 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu, who was shot to death Sunday at 36 Hoover Ave. in Brockton.

Authorities charged Abreu's brother, Sirick Amado, 24, of Brockton, with accessory before the fact to murder and another man, Antonio Dejesus, 26, of Taunton, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. The men pleaded not guilty.

As of Monday evening, police were still searching for another brother of the victim's, Jeremiah Abreu, 20. Authorities have charged him with murder and several gun violations.

Assistant District Attorney Kristini Zanini gave few details at Monday's court hearing and did not speak to possible motive for the shooting. She said Amado and Jeremiah Abreu are brothers of victim Sedrick Abreu.

Antonio Dejesus, 26, of Taunton, and Sirick Amado, 24, of Brockton are arraigned Monday, April 1, 2024, in Brockton District Court on charges of accessory to murder in the fatal shooting of Sedrick Abreu on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Brockton. On the far left is defense attorney Lauren Baker for Dejesus, and on the far right is defense attorney Elliot Levine for Amado, who is the victim's brother. Police are searching for a third brother, who is charged with murder in the shooting.

What is the evidence?

Zanini alleged in court that Amado can be seen on surveillance video from the street outside the house giving a gun to Jeremiah Abreu. According to prosecutors, Jeremiah Abreu can be seen running into the home. In a separate video, prosecutors claim Jeremiah Abreu then gives a gun to Dejesus, and that Dejesus places the weapon in the trunk of an SUV.

Police later pulled Dejesus over in a Dodge Durango. No gun was found in a search of the Durango, a lawyer for Dejesus said, citing a police report.

Defense attorneys push back

Attorneys for Amado and Dejesus said their clients are not flight risks, saying that each of them remained on the scene for about an hour after police arrived.

Defense attorney Elliot Levine said a video will show that his client, Amado, did not hand any gun to Jeremiah Abreu.

"It is my understanding that my client had one hand in his pocket the entire time. He had his cell phone in his other hand and you do not see him remove anything from his pocket and hand it to his brother, who is the alleged shooter in this case."

Prosecutor Zanini asked the judge to revoke Amado's bail on a pending charge of pot possession with intent to distribute. Amado has no criminal convictions, Levine said. He argued that Amado would consent to wear a monitor if he would be allowed to continue his full-time job at a Randolph auto-parts store and travel to Massasoit Community College, where he plans to study plumbing.

Levine also said police erred in claiming Amado gave them a false name of "Jonathan." He said his client gave his full name, Sirick Jonathan Amado.

Lauren Baker, who represented Dejesus at the arraignment, said Dejesus has "absolutely no criminal record whatsoever" and is a father who lives in Taunton with three children. She also said the police on scene released Dejesus before later picking him up.

Bail denied pending dangerousness hearing

Judge Michael A. Vitali denied bail to Amada and Dejesus. A hearing to determine if the two pose a danger to the community is scheduled for Thursday.

Family members declined to speak to the media outside the courtroom. Levine spoke briefly to reporters, however.

"The video will show that he had no gun and he handed no gun to the person that was the alleged shooter," Levine said.

