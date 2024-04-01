2 arrested, victim's brother sought for murder in Brockton shooting

BROCKTON — Two men have been arrested and a third is being sought in connection with the Brockton shooting that killed 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu on Easter Sunday, District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced in a written statement.

Police say they are currently looking for a third suspect, Jeremiah Abreu, Sedrick Abreu's younger brother, who is believed to have fatally shot his brother in the chest, Cruz said.

The shooting occurred inside a house at 36 Hoover Ave. at about 2:17 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, the DA's office said.

Upon arrival, first responders located the victim, later identified as 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu, who had a gunshot wound to the chest. According to the DA's office, Abreu was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he died from his injuries.

A shell casing is marked as evidence as Massachusetts State Police investigate a fatal shooting at 36 Hoover Ave. in Brockton on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Yesterday, members of Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit, Brockton police, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Ballistics and State Police Crime Lab executed a search warrant at the address and found several items of evidentiary value, the DA's office said.

As a result of the search and ongoing investigation, Sirick Amado, 24, and Antonio Dejesus, 26, were arrested and charged with accessory to homicide for their role in the shooting, the DA's office said.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Sedrick Abreu's 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah Abreu, but as of Monday afternoon, the DA's office said police were still searching for him.

Sirick and Dejesus are scheduled to appear in Brockton District Court for arraignment this afternoon.

