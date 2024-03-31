27-year-old man shot to death in Brockton home early Easter morning. What we know

Massachusetts State Police investigate a fatal shooting at 36 Hoover Ave. in Brockton on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

BROCKTON — A 27-year-old man was shot to death inside a Brockton home early Easter morning, according to the Plymouth County district attorney's office.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the fatal overnight shooting, according to a written statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The victim has been identified as 27 year-old Sederick Abreau, the DA's office said.

At approximately 2:17 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, Brockton Police received a 911 call for a report of a man shot inside the house at 36 Hoover Ave., the DA's office said.

The small one-story house is located on the south side of Brockton in a residential neighborhood.

Upon arrival, first responders located the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the chest, the DA's office said. He was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center where where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

A shell casing is marked as evidence as Massachusetts State Police investigate a fatal shooting at 36 Hoover Ave. in Brockton on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Brockton Police contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and an investigation commenced. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence, the DA's office said.

