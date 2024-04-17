Victims in Bronx double shooting were Venezuelan nationals, cops say

The victims in a Bronx shooting that killed one and left the another person clinging to life were Venezuelan nationals, police said Tuesday.

Adrian Mendoza, 24, and Jhombeyker Bisbal, 31, were sitting in a 2015 Nissan Rogue outside a McDonald’s on E. 149th St. near Morris Ave. in Mott Haven when a gray Honda Civic pulled up around 4 a.m. Monday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news briefing.

The passenger of the Civic got out and walked past the victims’ car, but doubled back.

He approached the driver’s side of the car and shot Mendoza in the head and body. The gunman then went to the front of the car and fired numerous shots through the windshield, hitting Bisbal twice in the chest, twice in the arm and twice in the shoulder.

The shooter took off on foot, leaving the critically wounded men in the car.

Medics took Mendoza and Bisbal to nearby Lincoln Hospital, where the younger man died. Bisbal remained in critical condition Tuesday.

Neither man was previously arrested in New York, but in August, Customs and Border Control arrested Mendoza in Texas, Kenny said.

Bisbal was nabbed by the same agency in May.

Police are working to track down the Honda Civic the gunman arrived in, which had Virginia license plates. There were no arrests.