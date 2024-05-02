Veteran Salute: Supplying a vital unit in Vietnam

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Serving in a clerical role overseas at a vital point in the Vietnam war, Army Veteran Bob Hauer supplied a critical infantry division with everything they’d need to get the job done.

Originally from Kansas City Missouri, Hauer would soon call the Capital City home for most of his life.

“My parents owned a donut shop here in Topeka that I worked at from the time I was about 15 years old on,” Hauer said. “They asked me if I wanted to work or go back to school. I said work, when I turned 21 I joined the army.”

Through the military, Hauer made his way all across the country, from Oakland, California to Fort Lee, Virginia.

“I was stationed at four or five places in the United States,” he said, “before my last one they sent me over to Vietnam.”

For a year overseas, he served in a warehouse alongside Vietnamese workers supplying a critical military unit.

“Get up in the morning, go to the office, sit there and process some paperwork to get parts ordered,” Hauer said. “We did ordering for all the parts for the 25th infantry division. Got to see Bob Hope and his troop while I was there, that was a highlight.”

Helping the 25th Infantry operate in their day to day meant a lot to the specialist.

“The troops out in the field, we were able to get them what they needed,” Hauer said. “Ammo, guns, whatever they needed. That helped them quite a bit. It was an honor to be able to supply them with whatever they needed.”

These days, Hauer is closely involved with the local volunteering community. He helps out the Salvation Army, Red Cross and more.

