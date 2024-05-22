Uvalde families to announce new effort days before shooting’s two-year mark

UVALDE (Nexstar) — Nineteen families of those killed and injured at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022 are gathering in Uvalde on Wednesday to make an “important announcement” alongside attorneys specializing in suing gun makers.

Attorneys Josh Koskoff and Erin Rogiers will lead the families in a noon press conference at the Uvalde Civic Center.

It is not yet known what they will announce, but Koskoff is known for leading lawsuits against manufacturers of weapons used in mass shootings. In 2022, he secured a $73 million settlement from Remington for victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting. He’s also representing at least one family suing a gun maker relating to the 2022 Highland Park shooting.

The announcement comes two days before the two-year mark of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18 year-old with a semiautomatic rifle, sparking a nationwide controversy over the flawed police response and a lack of transparency against which victims’ families are still advocating today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the announcement at noon and follow along on social media @RyanChandlerTV.

