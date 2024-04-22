Utah school district addresses rumors of furries 'biting,' 'licking,' reports say

A protest at a Utah middle school prompted district officials to address rumors of alleged "biting" and "licking" initiated by furries, according to reports from multiple outlets.

The Nebo School District is responding after parents and students protested last week at Mt. Nebo Middle School in Payson, Utah, Salt Lake City-based TV station KTVX and Fox News reported. During the walkout, protestors chanted, "We the people, not the animals," "Compelled speech is not free speech," and "Stop brainwashing us," according to the reports.

School officials have told the outlets that the claims are not true. USA TODAY contacted the Nebo School District on Monday morning but did not receive a response.

A Change.org petition was created last Sunday asking the school district to enforce its dress code, which would prohibit students from wearing furry costumes. The petition, which has over 2,700 signatures as of Monday morning, references the district's dress code policy.

"Jewelry, accessories, tattoos, hair, facial hair, and other elements of a student's appearance that draw undo attention, distract, disrupt, or otherwise interfere with the learning atmosphere at school or at school activities and events, or that create a health, safety or welfare issue are prohibited," the Nebo School District's dress code policy says, per the online petition.

Furries are people who dress up in a costume resembling an anthropomorphic animal, or animals with human-like features, according to Merriam-Webster.

Furry enthusiasts attend the Eurofurence 2015 conference on August 21, 2015, in Berlin, Germany.

'We hope you will look out for each other'

In an email to parents obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune, the Nebo School District said it expects "ALL students to be respectful towards each other" while at school.

"We hope you will treat others how you would like to be treated," according to the email. "Outstanding behavior might demonstrate curiosity, understanding, patience and tolerance. One of our goals is to ensure that you are able to come to school, each day to learn the academic curriculum and appropriate citizenship. As responsible citizens, we hope you will look out for each other, take care of each other and treat each other with kindness."

Nebo School District addresses 'misinformation'

Nebo School District also addressed "misinformation that had been circulated online," according to a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"We want to assure you that rumors circulating online about student behavior are completely untrue," school officials said, according to the outlet. "These are 11 and 12-year-old students, and while sometimes these children may come to school with a headband that has ears, sometimes with giant bows, and sometimes dressed as their favorite athlete, there have been no students attending school wearing masks, animal costumes, or acting like animals."

School officials also shot down rumors of "biting, licking, costumes or animal behavior," saying the allegations are "unfounded" and not occurring in its schools.

"We promptly address distractions to learning as well as dress code violations to maintain a positive learning environment for everyone… We encourage open communication," according to the statement shared to Fox News. "If parents or patrons have concerns, we encourage them to please reach out to the school administration or myself. Our top priority is a safe and supportive environment for both students and parents."

Furry claims debunked by other school districts

This isn't the first time school districts in the country have contended with rumors regarding furries. In 2022, school districts in Michigan and Wisconsin dismissed rumors about furries in their schools.

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow addressed rumors of furries using litter boxes in the district's schools in Midland, Michigan.

"It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you," Sharrow said in a Facebook post. "... Let me be clear in this communication. There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation! There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools."

Participants dressed as cuddly animals arrive for the annual Eurofurence "furries" gathering at the Estrel Hotel on August 22, 2018, in Berlin, Germany.

Randy Guttenberg, the Waunakee Community School District administrator, called claims of its schools having a "furry protocol" simply "misinformation."

"The Waunakee Community School District does not have protocols for furries, nor do we allow disruptions in our school and classrooms," Guttenberg said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Students protest furries, prompting Utah school to respond: reports