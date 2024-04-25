USPS hosting several Pittsburgh-area job fairs next month

The United States Postal Service is hosting several job fairs in the Pittsburgh area in May.

USPS said it’s looking to hire motivated and dynamic people to “help us Deliver for America.”

Immediate openings are looking to be filled for the following positions:

City Carrier PTF - $22.18 per hour

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour

PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant - $18.62 per hour

USPS will be hosting the following job fairs in the Pittsburgh area:

May 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

New Castle Post Office 435 S. Cascade Street New Castle, Pa. 16106

May 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sharon Post Office 120 Shenango Avenue Sharon, Pa. 16146

May 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Waynesburg Post Office 120 S. Morris Street Waynesburg, Pa. 15370

May 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Uniontown Post Office 47 E. Fayette Street Uniontown, Pa. 15401

May 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

McKeesport Post Office 850 Walnut Street McKeesport, Pa. 15134

May 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Mercer Post Office 109 E. Venango Street Mercer, Pa. 16137

May 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Monongahela Post Office 312 Chess Street Monongahela, Pa. 15063

May 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Evans City Post Office 128 S. Jackson Street Evans City, Pa. 16033

May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office 1001 California Avenue Pittsburgh, Pa. 15290

May 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

New Kensington Post Office 501 Eleventh Street New Kensington, Pa. 15068

May 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Carnegie Library - Oakland 440 Forbes Avenue Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213



