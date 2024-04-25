USPS hosting several Pittsburgh-area job fairs next month
The United States Postal Service is hosting several job fairs in the Pittsburgh area in May.
USPS said it’s looking to hire motivated and dynamic people to “help us Deliver for America.”
Immediate openings are looking to be filled for the following positions:
City Carrier PTF - $22.18 per hour
City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour
Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour
PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour
Mail Handler Assistant - $18.62 per hour
USPS will be hosting the following job fairs in the Pittsburgh area:
May 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
New Castle Post Office
435 S. Cascade Street
New Castle, Pa. 16106
May 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Sharon Post Office
120 Shenango Avenue
Sharon, Pa. 16146
May 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Waynesburg Post Office
120 S. Morris Street
Waynesburg, Pa. 15370
May 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Uniontown Post Office
47 E. Fayette Street
Uniontown, Pa. 15401
May 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
McKeesport Post Office
850 Walnut Street
McKeesport, Pa. 15134
May 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Mercer Post Office
109 E. Venango Street
Mercer, Pa. 16137
May 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Monongahela Post Office
312 Chess Street
Monongahela, Pa. 15063
May 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Evans City Post Office
128 S. Jackson Street
Evans City, Pa. 16033
May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office
1001 California Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15290
May 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
New Kensington Post Office
501 Eleventh Street
New Kensington, Pa. 15068
May 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Carnegie Library - Oakland
440 Forbes Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Pennsylvania man among Americans facing prison time over strict law at popular vacation destination Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh issues warning about man accused of disturbing Masses Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction overturned by NY appeals court VIDEO: Motive, smoking gun and shocking defense revealed in John Chapman murder trial DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts