US President Biden ‘considering’ dropping Assange charges

United States President Joe Biden says he is “considering” a request from Australia to drop the prosecution of Julian Assange. The WikiLeaks founder has been indicted on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over his website’s publication of classified U.S. documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars almost 15 years ago. The Australian national was taken to Belmarsh prison in London five years ago, after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy, where he stayed while fighting against being taken to the US.

