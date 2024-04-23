US News ranked the nation's high schools. Two Brevard schools made the top 100

Curious how good your teen's high school is? We have the answer.

A new report from U.S. News and World Report ranked the top high schools nationwide and within Florida. Seven Brevard high schools made the top 100 in the state, with two schools making the top 100 in the nation.

Out of the entire nation, Florida had the fifth highest number of high schools in the top 25% of U.S. News' rankings.

How are schools ranked?

Each year, U.S. News and World Report publishes rankings of higher education institutes, a practice that began in 1983. They also compile lists that include elementary, middle and high schools and show how those schools compare locally, within their given state and nationally.

To determine the ranking, U.S. News and World Report worked with RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm. They summed schools' weighted scores across six indicators of school quality — college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate — and computed a single 0-100 overall score to indicate each school's performance across these metrics.

The same methodology was used to rank schools nationally and within their states, though ranks were resorted among schools within each state. Individual rankings for schools in the bottom 25% were not released, with ranges posted instead.

Nearly 17,660 high schools were ranked nationally, with 647 schools ranked in Florida. Here's how Brevard ranked.

Which Brevard high schools made the top 100?

Seven high schools in Brevard made the top 100 high schools in the state, with West Shore Jr./Sr. High and Edgewood Jr./Sr. High included in the top 100 in the nation.

Both schools were ranked among the top 10 best high schools in Florida in August 2023 as well, with West Shore ranking no. 43 in the nation and Edgewood ranking at no. 74 out of 17,680 schools.

This year's rankings:

West Shore Jr./Sr. High — 3 in Florida, 43 in nation

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High — 6 in Florida, 57 in nation

Satellite High School — 74 in Florida, 1,183 in nation

Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School — 83 in Florida, 1,335 in nation

Viera High School — 113 in Florida, 1,655 in nation

Melbourne High School — 191 in Florida, 3,411 in nation

Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School — 192 in Florida, 3,412 in nation

Other high schools ranked

These are all the other Brevard high schools that made state and national rankings:

Pineapple Cove Classical Academy — 255 in Florida, 4,734 in nation

Merritt Island High School — 296 in Florida, 5,616 in nation

Titusville High School — 324 in Florida, 6,283 in nation

Astronaut High School — 347 in Florida, 6,666 in nation

Odyssey Charter School — 375 in Florida, 7,754 in nation

Bayside High School — 391 in Florida, 8,152 in nation

Palm Bay Magnet Senior High School — 410 in Florida, 8,796 in nation

Brevard Virtual School — 445 in Florida, 9,844 in nation

Cocoa High School — 509 in Florida, 12,310 in nation

Rockledge High School — 522 in Florida, 12,748 in nation

Heritage High School — 527 in Florida, 12,885 in nation

Eau Gallie High School — ranked in the bottom 25%, making its ranking in the 539-647 range for Florida and 13,242-17655 in the nation

