US carmaker General Motors' first quarter US sales down 1.5%

General Motors Co and its dealers saw a 1.5% year-on-year fall in the first quarter of 2024, delivering a total of 594,233 vehicles in the US.

The fall was attributed to a slump in fleet deliveries.

But quarterly retail sales were up 6% year-on-year.

"GM gained retail market share year-over-year with strong mix and pricing, our inventories are in good shape heading into the spring, and production and deliveries of Ultium Platform EVs are rising, led by the Cadillac LYRIQ. We're on plan," said Marissa West, GM senior vice president and president for North America.

GM's second quarter sales results are scheduled to be reported on July 2.