Upstate residents can get free state park entry through their local library. Here's how.

As plants and trees begin to bloom, South Carolina residents who want to explore the state’s natural beauty can now check out a state park pass at their local library.

The South Carolina State Library’s Check Out SC program offers a "state park pack," which includes a backpack, binoculars, a magnifying glass and a statewide park passport offering free day entry to any state park. While the program, launched in 2021, can differ from county to county, adults with library cards in good standing can check out park packs for a week and enjoy any of South Carolina’s 48 state parks.

Caesars Head State Park in Greenville County.

Library card holders must live in the county, but there’s no restrictions for which state parks they can visit.

Without the park pass, the cost of entry for individual state parks differs by location but typically ranges from $3-12 for adults or $99 each year for unlimited statewide entry. The park passport allows everyone in a vehicle to enter the park for free. Options are available for non-vehicles as well.

Cassie Hamilton, the assistant director of the Pickens County Library System, said the program fits in well with the library system’s goal of creating hands-on learning experiences.

"We’re all about lifelong learning," She said. "Having the opportunity to not just read about something, but to go and do something, I think is really great."

Pickens County has 20 passes split between its four branches. Hamilton said the passes are often fully reserved. Table Rock State Park, which offers miles of hikes and two lakes, is a favorite for residents in the area.

Hamilton said employees at the library system encourage people who check out the pass to partake in the state’s Ultimate Outsider program, where they collect a stamp at each one of the state parks. After receiving their final visitor stamp, participants receive a shirt in the mail.

In nearby Anderson County, patrons can check out even more equipment to bring with them on their park visit, like birdwatching kits and fishing supplies. The county has 36 passes split between its nine branches.

Jenn McGlon, who oversees marketing and communications for the Anderson County Library, said the library system assembled non-traditional items like sports equipment as part of their LEAP program, which stands for "Learn, experience, adventure, play." Birdwatching and fishing materials can be checked out as part of the county’s program.

McGlon said pairing the park pass with the materials from the LEAP program offers a way for families to connect with each other and for the library to connect with the community.

"Oftentimes, they'll grab a birdwatching kit, which we have in our LEAP station, or they'll grab fishing equipment or field guides. They just pair it up and go have a cool family adventure with the things that they can take from the library," she said. "It's low cost, it's accessible, and people get to learn outside, we love it."

In addition to the park passes, both library systems offer passes to other hands-on learning experiences, like the Children’s Museum of the Upstate, the Upcountry History Museum, the Roper Mountain Science Center or the Western North Carolina Nature Center. Passes differ by library location.

Table Rock State Park during a peak time to view leaves in Upstate South Carolina in the first week of November 2021.

McGlon said the park passes are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to low-cost science opportunities through the library. She said patrons can check out citizen science kits, attends lectures or gardening workshops and even compete on a robotics team.

She said she hopes people will see the library as a place to learn in a variety of ways.

"People immediately go to a library as books. We want to be the place that really fosters that love and desire for learning, however it is," she said.

Some counties may offer options to hold passes online, though Anderson’s program requires in-person check-outs.For more information about the Check Out SC program, visit the state library website.

Sarah Swetlik covers climate change and environmental issues in South Carolina's Upstate for The Greenville News. Reach her at sswetlik@gannett.com or on X at @sarahgswetlik.

