Untrained, neglected; Local dog training business charged with stealing $200K, mistreating animals

Three people and a local business have been indicted on multiple charges in connection to stealing thousands of dollars from customers and animal cruelty, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Jason Jones, 44, of Huber Heights, Tabatha Taverna, 47, of Dayton, and Jennifer Long, 39, of Huber Heights.

Jones owned and operated Dayton Dog Trainer, LLC, which claimed to provide obedience training for dogs and training for support animals, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Victims were charged thousands of dollars for their animals to be trained and for follow-up training.

Instead, the prosecutor’s office said the pets were returned to the owners untrained and often covered in feces with obvious signs of neglect and maltreatment.

An investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department found that there were more than 65 victims who collectively lost over $200,000.

On Wednesday, Jones and Dayton Dog Trainer, LLC were each indicted for:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

82 counts of theft >$1,000

11 counts of Theft >$1,000 from elderly/disabled victim

23 counts of cruelty to companion animals

One count of theft

Jones was also indicted on two counts of failure to file state income taxes.

Taverna was indicted for

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Three counts of theft >$1,000

One count of theft >$1,000 from elderly/disabled victim

Two counts of cruelty to companion animals

Long was indicted for:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Four counts of theft >$1,000

One count of cruelty to companion animals

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Jeff Muncy at 937‐847‐6612.