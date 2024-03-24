‘Unfair and unjust;’ Community furious after SRO arrested for alleged relationship with student

A Preble County Sheriff’s deputy working as a school resource officer has been accused of having a relationship with a student.

Mason Williams, 26, was arrested Friday, according to a previous News Center 7 report. He is facing one count of sexual battery, tampering with evidence, and dereliction of duty.

Williams has been accused of being in a consensual relationship with an 18-year-old student at National Trail High School outside of the school setting, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

“Here’s somebody with some authority within a school situation, taking advantage of a student…My concern was that that should not have happened,” Preble County resident Lynn Smitherman said.