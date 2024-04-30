Ultium Cells plants 300 trees for Earth Day as buffer around Spring Hill facility

To celebrate Earth Day this year, Ultium Cells, their trade partners, and children from the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Tennessee planted trees around the 2.8 million square foot battery cell plant.

Ultium Cells, in partnership with multiple organizations, planted 300 trees during its Earth Week celebrations, putting a green border around the facility, which was under construction for over two years.

On April 10, volunteer crews began planting 8-foot and 18-foot locally-grown native shade trees atop the berms surrounding the 2.8 million square foot building to provide a natural buffer between the factory and Highway 31.

“This is the third year that Ultium Cells has planted trees, and this year we’re planting native tree specieslike sugar maple, persimmon, blackgum, white oak, poplar and birch,” said Matt Phillips, Ultium Cells Spring Hill Environmental Engineer.

“Planting a wide variety of native trees promotes biodiversity in the area and will support our ecosystem’s need for birds, insects, and other organisms. In addition, the trees help enhance the local environment and restore the landscape.”

The tree planting continued through Earth Day, when Ultium Cells partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubof South Central Tennessee to provide hands-on Earth Day educational activities. Students learned aboutthe importance of native tree species and helped plant approximately 100 16-inch trees, which willprovide shade and greenery for years to come.

Chris Desaultes, Ultium Cells plant manager, speaks about the plants hallway system and timetables for construction in Spring Hill, Tenn. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

“We’re thankful to the people of Spring Hill, Columbia and Maury County for supporting us during theconstruction process. We’re committed to beautifying our grounds, and we believe this event is a greatstart to bringing more greenery to our site,” said Chris Desautels, Ultium Cells Plant Director in Spring Hill.

Youngduk Kim, Ultium Cells Regional Director addressed the company’s goal of sustainability.

“Ultium Cells believes in increasing sustainability at a global scale. Our battery cells and manufacturingprocess contribute to a cleaner environment and atmosphere. We also believe in acting locally,” Kim said. “This Earth Day we planted hundreds of trees around our site with our valued company and community partners, and we look forward to continuing this practice in the years to come.”

Ultium Cells will continue hiring for all positions through 2024.

Interested applicants can review the open positions at ultiumcell.com and apply online.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Ultium Cells plants 300 trees on Earth Day as buffer around facility