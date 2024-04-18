Ukraine, Russia report downing drones, missiles in overnight attacks

Robert Habeck (L), Germany's Economy Minister, and Julia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, hold a press conference after a meeting with business representatives. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Ukraine and Russia each reported thwarting drone and missile attacks launched by the other side overnight.

Ukrainian air defences destroyed all 13 incoming drones launched by Russia towards seven regions, the air force said. No damage from falling debris has so far been reported.

Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who arrived in Kiev on Thursday for talks, was informed of the latest Russian assault. An air raid alert also sounded in the Ukrainian capital during his visit in the morning.

In Moscow, the Russian Defence Ministry said that 45 drones, missiles and other projectiles fired from Ukraine had been intercepted.

In the Russian border region of Belgorod, a woman was injured when falling debris from a projectile crashed into a house, damaging the roof and a wall, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

In the Rostov region, debris from a downed drone crashed into an industrial building, according to the authorities. One employee was injured there.

In Voronezh region, the authorities reported one person was injured and four houses were damaged after a drone was shot down.

Ukraine frequently attacks targets on Russian territory. But compared with the destruction wrought by Moscow across Ukraine, Russia has been comparatively unscathed.

Robert Habeck (L), Germany's Economy Minister, and Julia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, hold a press conference after a meeting with business representatives. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Robert Habeck (L), Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, lays flowers at the memorial wall for the soldiers who died in the war. Kay Nietfeld/dpa