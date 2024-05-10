UI protesters take down tents on Quad as encampment ends Friday morning

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tents were taken down from the Quad pro-Palestine encampment overnight, with protesters continuing to take them down Friday morning, effectively ending the encampment.

Protesters were seen quietly packing up tents this morning, with nearly half the tents that were present yesterday already gone by daybreak. By around 8:30 a.m. nearly all the tents, banners and signage were removed.

University Facilities and Services staff were also already on the Quad by 8:30 a.m., mowing the grass and seemingly preparing for graduation this Saturday.

UIUC alum heading to Paris for 2024 Paralympics

Students for Justice and Faculty for Justice in Palestine explained in a joint statement that the encampment, which they referred to as “Popular University for Gaza,” was taken down voluntarily as the school year comes to a close.

“We have chosen to temporarily take down the encampment on our terms, knowing that our victory is in the movement we have built,” the groups said. “As it continues to grow, so will our push for divestment as a stronger coalition.”

The groups emphasized that the two-week encampment is only the first phase of their movement.

“We are incredibly proud of the first two weeks of the Popular University for Gaza. We were able to push back against violent police repression, displaying immense resilience and determination in the face of a system that tried forcing us to stay silent,” the groups added. “Above all else, we created a community of students, faculty, staff, and community members who want nothing more than to channel their collective anger against this University to make positive change.”

The full statement from SJP and FJP can be read at the bottom of this article.

Student protestors began their pro-Palestine encampment on the Quad on April 28, following an attempted encampment at the Alma Matter on Friday, April 26.

When reached for comment, U of I spokesperson Robin Kaler provided a one-sentence statement, saying:

The peaceful end to the prohibited encampment is helpful, and we look forward to a joyous conclusion to the semester for our graduates and visitors. Robin Kaler

SJP-FJP-Encampment-StatementDownload

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.