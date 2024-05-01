Uber, Lyft drivers to protest at Pittsburgh International Airport

Pittsburgh-area Uber and Lyft drivers will join a nationwide protest when they gather at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

Drivers with the Justice for App Workers Coalition are calling for higher wages and job protections from rideshare and delivery companies.

In addition to Pittsburgh, demonstrations and strike activities are planned in several cities, including New York, Chicago, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

The May Day demonstration will take place at the ride share waiting parking lot at the airport at 4 p.m.

