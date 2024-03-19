U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee's brother killed in violent altercation, sheriff says

Timothy Kildee, the 59-year-old brother of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, was killed early Tuesday morning, authorities said, in a violent altercation with a family member believed to be his son.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, who held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon on Facebook Live, said the suspect was hospitalized and his name would not be released pending charges being filed, likely Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a well-known politician who last year announced he wouldn't be running for another term this year following a bout with cancer, issued a statement saying, "Our family is grieving and heartbroken. There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy."

He went on to ask that the public honor his family's privacy.

Swanson, in his news conference, described a "tale of violence" that unraveled during the early morning hours Tuesday, though several details, including the names of many of those involved and their relationship, if any, with each other, were still unrevealed. The only suspect, however, was in custody, Swanson said, though he was hospitalized after a car crash following Timothy Kildee's death, which was believed to be by gunshot.

The events involved several different and apparently unrelated locations, beginning with a call at 2:30 a.m. to police in Burton, east of Flint, for what was believed to be a domestic incident. As that was in progress, a 27-year-old man, a relative of someone involved in the incident − and the suspect who authorities believe killed Timothy Kildee − went to the house in Burton. At that time, there was what Swanson called "a verbal confrontation" that led to a firearm being shown.

Following that, police were notified and the 27-year-old fled, later making contact with his mother, who was also described as Timothy Kildee's ex-wife. Shortly after 5 a.m., Swanson said she picked up the man and was taking him to the Vienna Township home of Timothy Kildee − who was described as the 27-year-old's father − north of Flint when he jumped out of the moving vehicle.

After that, both Timothy Kildee and the woman contacted authorities; another son living in the basement of his residence said Timothy Kildee left to go find the other man, Swanson said. Then, a short while later, the son in the residence heard Timothy Kildee return and a confrontation ensued.

Swanson said the other son heard "a yelling match," followed by a demand for Timothy Kildee's wallet and car keys. Then, the sheriff said, the other son heard a single gunshot fired.

Some eight minutes later, the suspect was involved in a "high-impact crash" with a pickup truck in Genesee Township, Swanson said. It was not believed that the truck's passengers were seriously hurt but the suspect was; he's been transferred to Hurley Medical Center.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, who appeared at the news conference with Swanson, said charges hadn't yet been filed but he expects that, based on the facts as he knew them, there could be counts of murder, carjacking, armed robbery and using a firearm in commission of a robbery, among others.

Swanson added that while a motive was not immediately known the early investigation showed "a pattern" and that his behavior may have involved a "breakdown" or "other entanglements which caused him to be so violent."

He said Rep. Kildee was en route back to Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Kildee has represented the area in Congress since 2013, when his uncle, the late Rep. Dale Kildee, D-Flint, stepped down. A Kildee has represented the region in the U.S. House for 36 years.

Contact Todd Spangler: tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @tsspangler.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee's brother killed in altercation, sheriff says