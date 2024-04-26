U.S. Border Patrol agent allegedly fired at from Mexican side of border

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A U.S. Border Patrol agent was allegedly fired at from the Mexican side of the border on Thursday, April 25, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP released the following statement:

On April 25, 2024, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the El Paso Sector was involved in a use of force incident near the border. The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

It is unknown if there were any injuries or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and we will update once we learn more.

