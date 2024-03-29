TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Mar. 28—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Thursday for I-20 in Midland County.

The eastbound right lane of I-20 at Cotton Flat will be closed from 6:00 p.m. Thursday night until 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The construction team is repaving the main lane detour.

Watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.