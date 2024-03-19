TxDOT expands #EndTheStreakTX campaign to pedestrians & bicyclists, Abilene on track to surpass ‘unprecedented’ year of crash fatalities

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You may have noticed a rise in pedestrian-involved wrecks on Abilene roads recently. It’s a trend the entire state is feeling. In response, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has issued a campaign to urge all Texans to follow laws for safe driving, walking, and biking. TxDOT calls it: “Be Safe. Drive Smart.”

Abilene police increase patrol in response to recent crashes

“Too many people are killed or seriously injured every year in Texas walking, jogging or biking in their communities,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “We want all Texans—whether you’re behind the wheel, on foot or on a bike—to watch out for each other and follow the rules of the road so everyone gets where they’re going safely.”

In 2022, TxDOT said 922 people were killed in crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists in Texas. That statistic created a new one: One in every five fatalities on Texas roadways were pedestrian or bicyclist-involved.

Those numbers have only continued to rise. TxDOT cited a 30% increase in pedestrian fatalities, and a 28% increase in bicyclist fatalities just between 2018 and 2022.

Last week, KTAB/KRBC spoke with the Abilene Police Department (APD) to get to the bottom of the problem at the local level. APD provided statistics congruent with TxDOT’s findings.

“In 2023, we saw a dip in our fatality collisions. 2022 was an unprecedented year with 23 fatality collisions. 2023 had seven, and this year thus far, we’ve had four fatality collisions,” said Sergeant Andrew Mason with APD’s traffic division.

If these rates continue, Sgt. Mason said Abilene is on track to outdo its 2023 numbers.

Many of our pedestrian-involved car wrecks are hit-and runs. Sgt. Mason said not all pedestrian-involved crashes will be the driver’s fault, but the driver must stay to render aid until they are relieved.

“In several of these instances, had drivers just stayed on scene, they probably would have had no charges, no citations… Anything like that. It’s because they left the scene some of them are facing second-degree felony charges,” Sgt. Mason explained.

TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign urges Texas drivers to follow laws for safe driving, walking, and biking. So, you may soon notice some new billboards to remind everyone in crash-prone areas to be safe.

Abilene community sees increase in vehicle & pedestrian/cyclist accidents

For drivers:

Stop and yield for pedestrians, bicyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Pass bikes at a safe distance and give bicyclists room to ride.

Always follow the speed limit and drive at a safe speed.

For walkers:

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks.

Obey all traffic signs and signals, including at crosswalks.

Use sidewalks. If there’s no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic, unless the left side is obstructed or unsafe.

For bikers:

Always stop at red lights and stop signs.

Ride in the same direction as traffic and use bike lanes or ride as near as possible to the right-hand curb.

Use hand signals when turning or stopping.

At night, ensure your bike has a white light on the front and a red light or reflector on the back.

This campaign will work hand-in-hand with TxDOT’s “#EndTheStreakTX” campaign, a broad social media effort to encourage drivers to make smart and safe choices.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.