Two suspects arrested in Pierce County for possession of a stolen car

On April 16, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested two suspects in a stolen car in Puyallup.

A deputy was patrolling the Winco parking lot and came across two suspects in the car.

When the suspects entered the store, the deputy ran the vehicle identification number, which was reported as stolen in Poulsbo.

When backup arrived, both were arrested for possession of a stolen car. One of the suspects had a warrant for second-degree burglary.