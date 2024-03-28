Two shot, one arrested in Wadesboro, police say

WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wadesboro Police Department.

Officers say they were called to a home on Wheeler Street for reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. on March 26. Two people were found with gunshot wounds.

One person was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities say. The second victim received medical treatment at the scene.

Devonte Duncan (Wadesboro Police Department)

Devonte Lamont Duncan, 31, of Wadesboro, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury. He is being held at the Anson County jail without bond.

Authorities say more charges are pending against Duncan and he is the only suspect at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.