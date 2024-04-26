Two Pueblo I-25 off-ramps will close overnight next week. Here's what commuters should know

The Colorado Department of Transportation will temporarily close a pair of Interstate 25 off-ramps in Pueblo for two nights next week to perform striping operations.

The closures will be at the Interstate 25 north and southbound off-ramps at the Drew Dix Parkway and Dillon Drive exit, which is exit 104. They will be active overnight starting at 9 p.m. on April 30 and May 1.

With its contract partner SEMA Construction, CDOT will stripe both off-ramps. It’s the latest component of a long-term project in which CDOT constructed a new roundabout at Drew Dix Parkway to improve traffic circulation between that area, I-25, and Dillon Drive.

A sign of the Dillon Drive and Drew Dix Parkway northbound exit on Interstate 25 in Pueblo.

“We’re getting very close to the project being complete, so they’re putting some of the final touches on things as we get there,” said Amber Shipley, a spokesperson for CDOT. “The overall project really increases safety and mobility for travelers using that exit.”

Here’s what commuters should know about the latest project and its traffic impacts.

Overnight closures to start next Tuesday

The northbound I-25 off-ramp for the Drew Dix Parkway and Dillon Drive exit will be closed starting May 1 at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day.

There are two detour routes CDOT will provide for commuters during this closure. The first will direct drivers to exit 102 at Eagleridge Boulevard. They can then turn left at Eagleridge Boulevard before turning right on Elizabeth Street and right again at Dillon Drive.

A second route, which adds 8 miles to a commute, will ask drivers to continue north on I-25 to exit 108 at Purcell Boulevard. They should then turn left at Purcell Boulevard, take another left to enter southbound I-25 and later exit at Drew Dix Parkway.

The second overnight closure will take place at the southbound I-25 off-ramp for exit 104 starting April 30 at 9 p.m. It ends at 6 a.m. on April 26.

There will be just one detour route during that window. It will direct commuters to exit 102 at Eagleridge Boulevard. They will then turn right at Eagleridge Boulevard before taking another right onto Elizabeth Street. A right at Dillon Drive completes the detour, which adds 4 miles.

One-night closure on May 1 for lane striping

Crews are also expected to perform lane striping next week as part of the project. That will necessitate an overnight closure that starts May 1 at 6 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. on May 2 near the new roundabout at Drew Dix Parkway.

Commuters can expect a northbound I-25 right lane closure during that time while crews perform lane striping. Traffic guards will direct commuters during the closure in that area.

More: One year after return to Pueblo West, Fourth of July Wet Parade may again get the axe

Chieftain reporter Josué Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @josuepwrites. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Why two Pueblo I-23 off-ramps are closed overnight next week