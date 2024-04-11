Two proposed housing developments could add up to 72 homes in Choto

The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission will hear plans for two housing developments in the Choto area at its April 11 meeting. Combined, it could mean the area could see up to 72 new homes.

Choto has appeared in the headlines lately as the county grapples with growing smarter as the population grows and more homes are needed. Some outspoken residents from the west Knox County area have advocated against more development, and thus traffic, in the area.

One project would rezone an agricultural property on Choto Road for residential use, and the other outlines a development plan for a 14-home subdivision at the border of Loudon County.

Compared to recent developments in the area, like a 115-home subdivision approved in February, these two are smaller.

Northshore Drive subdivision

Bodak LLC is planning to build 14 homes at the intersection of Northshore Drive and Harvey Road.

A 14-home subdivision next to the Loudon County line is being proposed by developer Bodak LLC.

The nearly 5-acre property is located on the southwest corner of Northshore Drive and Harvey Road across the intersection from the 115-home subdivision that was approved earlier this year.

Plans for the subdivision show all homes would be built on a cul-de-sac.

The planning commission's decision will be final.

Choto Marina rezoning

Church Associates LLC is looking to rezone over 29 acres of land from agricultural use to planned residential use with two homes per acre.

Southwest of the proposed subdivision, Church Associates LLC is asking the planning commission to rezone 29.33 acres from agricultural to planned residential.

Church Associates is asking for two homes per acre, which would mean the maximum number of homes allowed on the property would be 58. The applicant is planning on building 49 homes, according to the planning case file.

However, the planning staff is recommending just one home per acre to stay consistent with the surrounding area.

If approved, the rezoning request would have to be approved by the Knox County Commission on May 20.

How Choto neighbors have impacted local decisions

Choto neighbors have been vocal about their concerns and gripes with development in the area. It's a sentiment seemingly shared by many in District 5, which chose Angela Russell, an anti-development candidate, as its Republican nominee in the primary election.

Russell has criticized Advance Knox, an initiative that will guide Knox County's growth and development for the next 20 years.

Three Farragut aldermen raised concerns about traffic and development in the Northshore and Choto areas when they stalled Advance Knox's process last month by voting against it.

After the initial vote, Alderman Scott Meyer said he had spoken with Knox County leaders and got the assurances he needed to support Advance Knox.

The Farragut board is voting again April 11, and Meyer indicated he would change his vote, which would mean Advance Knox would be approved and move on to its final vote before taking effect as early as May 1.

Silas Sloan is the growth and development reporter. Email silas.sloan@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @silasloan. Instagram @knox.growth.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: West Knox County area Choto sees two subdivision proposals