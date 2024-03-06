This is how the Knox County races are shaping up for the August general election

Knox County voters kicked off the busy 2024 election season March 5 by casting ballots for their presidential and local primary choices. The fields are set for the August general election.

Here's a rundown of the winners in the primary races for Knox County Commission, assessor of property, law director and judge, plus what they had to say about their victories. All results are unofficial until certified by the county election commission.

Knox County Commission District 1

District 1 stretches from downtown to the northeast part of Knoxville. It includes the Burlington and Mechanicsville neighborhoods. District 1 Commissioner Dasha Lundy, a Democrat, has decided not to run for a second term, leaving the seat open. There were two candidates in the Republican primary and two in the Democratic primary.

Republican

Charles Frazier was elected as the Republican nominee for District 1. He beat Justin Hirst by just five votes.

"I love my community and my mission is to do well by my community, I know we have to win the election in August," Frazier said. "My mission is to always listen and vote the concerns of the people of the 1st District."

Frazier, 69, is a sales executive at WJBE radio. Hirst, 51, is an X-ray specialist.

Democrat

Political newcomer Damon Rawls defeated former Knox County Commissioner Evelyn Gill 990 votes to 743.

“I’m exhilarated. We’ve been on pins and needles, and to see the numbers come in in my favor, I’m super excited. I’m happy. That means the people chose me, and they want me to get to work,” he told Knox News. What the next few months looks like: “Work. That’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna knock on doors. We’re gonna get in front of people and get back to campaigning.”

Rawls, 49, is a business strategist and the founder of Knoxville's Black Business Directory. He has Lundy's endorsement.

Gill, 57, served on the Knox County Commission from 2016-20 before losing the Democratic primary that year to Lundy.

Rawls will face Frazier in the general election Aug. 1.

Knox County Commission District 2

District 2 stretches from downtown to the edge of Washington Pike and includes the Fountain City neighborhood. Commissioner Courtney Durrett is seeking reelection and did not face a Democratic primary challenger.

Republican

Debbie Phillips is the Republican nominee for District 2. She ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Phillips, 64, is a real estate agent who is passionate about protecting land from development.

Democrat

Incumbent Courtney Durrett is the Democratic nominee for District 2.

Durrett, 43, is an external affairs manager at Comcast. In 2022, she was elected chair of the commission, making her the first woman to serve in that role.

Durrett and Phillips will face independent candidate Ethan Grantham, 34, in the general election Aug. 1.

Knox County Commission District 4

District 4 is in the west-central part of the county and includes the Bearden, Sequoyah and West Hills neighborhoods. It stretches down to the Tennessee River. Commissioner Kyle Ward is not running for reelection and there was a contested Republican primary to replace him. Democrat Daniel Greene did not have a primary challenger.

Republican

Garrett Holt is the Republican nominee for the 4th District. He beat Liz Tombras by 2,277 votes.

"I started working on this stuff 13 months ago and I'm just glad the hard work's paid off," Holt said. "I'm really excited for the opportunity for the potential to serve."

Holt, 30, is a broker at Oliver Smith Realty and Development Co. He's served on the Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals and previously ran for Knoxville City Council.

Tombras, 83, is a retired sales representative at WVLT.

Democrat

Shane Jackson is the Democratic nominee for District 4. He ran unopposed in the primary.

Jackson, 47, is a community banker and a veteran. His website says his goals are to fight for fully funded public schools, empowered educators and raising teacher pay.

Jackson will face Holt in the general election Aug. 1.

Knox County Commission District 5

District 5 includes the far-west town of Farragut and the Concord neighborhood. It stretches to the border shared with Loudon County. Commissioner John Schoonmaker is term-limited and can't run for reelection. There was a crowded Republican primary but only one Democratic candidate in the district.

Republican

This was a crowded primary. Angela Russell prevailed convincingly in the race for Republican nominee for District 5. She received 3,305 votes compared to 1,518 for Toni Scott, 1,104 for Brad Hall, 638 for Brian Walker and 382 for Dale Skidmore.

"It feels really good I mean, but it's not over quite yet," Russell said. "I'd like to congratulate the other candidates on having run a well-run race and I look forward to us all uniting and moving forward to win the general."

Russell, 59, is an accountant who is passionate about land use. Scott, 44, is a retired teacher who's held leadership roles in Farragut parent teacher associations. Hall, 57, is a captain at the Knox County Sherriff's Office. Walker, 46, is a business owner who moved to Knoxville in 2020. Skidmore, 51, owns an insurance agency.

Democrat

S. Arthur Moore is the Democratic nominee for District 5. He ran unopposed in the primary.

Moore is a neurologist who describes himself as a "purple Democrat."

Moore will face Russell in the general election Aug. 1.

Knox County Commission District 6

District 6 includes Hardin Valley and Karns and borders Anderson County. Commission Chair Terry Hill is running for reelection and she faced one primary challenger.

Republican

Incumbent Terry Hill is once again the Republican nominee for District 6. Hill beat Julie McBee-Fritts by 1,802 votes.

"I'm very appreciative to the constituents of District 6 for having faith in me and recognizing a lot of what's going on (with infrastructure problems) I didn't create, but I'm working very hard to try to fix," Hill said. "I am very optimistic that I can continue to prevail and move forward initiating the Advance Knox plan."

Hill, 73, is the current chair of the Knox County Commission. She's a retired social worker who has also served on the Knox County Board of Education. McBee-Fritts, 54, is a community advocate and member of the Karns Community Club.

Democrat

Daniel Greene is the Democratic nominee for District 6. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Greene, 35, is a branch manager at ORNL Federal Credit Union and the director of the Hardin Valley Planning Advocates, an organizing group that advocates for smart land development.

Greene will face Hill in the general election Aug. 1.

Knox County Commission District 8

District 8 includes the northeastern part of the county and includes Mascot and Carter. Commissioner Richie Beeler is not running for reelection. There is a crowded Republican primary and one Democrat in the race.

Republican primary

Adam Thompson is the Republican nominee for District 1. Thompson won 2,901 votes compared to 2,723 by D.J. Corcoran and 1,585 by Kara Daley.

"I want to thank everyone who pitched in, helped, encouraged," Thompson said. "It was 100% about the 8th District … the whole 8th District is home. Obviously this was a close race. At the end of it, we're all still neighbors."

Thompson, 42, is a sixth-generation farmer. Corcoran, 58, is a retired Knoxville Fire Department public information officer. Daley, 32, is the owner of Twisters Diner.

Democrat

Charles Chandler is the Democratic nominee for District 8. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Chandler, 84, is a Knox County Democrats Board of Governors member. He told Knox News his top priority is responsible land management.

Chandler will face Thompson in the general election Aug. 1.

Knox County Commission District 9

District 9 stretches from the Tennessee River to the county's southeastern border. Commissioner Carson Dailey is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. There is a crowded Republican field, plus one Democrat and one independent in the race.

Republicans

Andy Fox is the Republican nominee for District 9. Fox beat Barry Neal by 1,659 votes.

"I am very excited that the Republicans of South Knoxville and south Knox County are giving me the opportunity to compete in the general election for the county commissioner position,” Fox told Knox News. “I believe the general election will be a battle of starkly different world views, and I will give the citizens of South Knoxville and south Knox County a clear choice to represent their conservative values.”

Fox, 55, is an attorney. Neal, 64, is a conference planner at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Democrat

Matthew Park is the Democratic nominee for District 9. Park ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Park is a technology consulting executive who serves as the president of the Island Home Park Neighborhood Association. He said in a release the commission has been "absent" from addressing the county's housing crisis. Park ran in the 2020 Democratic primary for the Tennessee House in District 15, but lost to Sam McKenzie, who represents the district in the legislature.

Park and Fox will face independent Stacey Bryan Smith in the general election Aug. 1

Knox County Assessor of property

The current property assessor is John Whitehead, who is not running for reelection.

Republican

Phil Ballard is the Republican nominee for assessor of property. He previously served in the role for two terms, left office and is running again. Ballard beat Jackie Raley by just 12 votes.

“I wish turnout would have been higher but 12 votes is 12 votes and I am thankful,” Phil Ballard, 70, told Knox News. “I will work just as hard in the general as I have in the primary.

"And, you know, we like strong Republicans in office and I've met my Democratic opponent, he's a nice guy, but I'm gonna go all the way in the general, too," he said after the vote totals came in.

Raley, 58, is Knox County's chief deputy property assessor.

Democrat

Drew Harper is the Democratic nominee for assessor of property. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Harper, 31, is a Knoxville property manager and developer at the Newberry Group who's focused on zoning and has a passion for walkable cities.

Harper will face Ballard in the general election Aug. 1.

Knox County law director

Law Director David Buuck is running for reelection. He faced a Republican challenger in the primary.

Knox County Law Director incumbent David Buuck will be on the ballot again in August.

Republican

David Buuck, 76, is once again the Republican nominee for law director. He beat challenger Daniel Herrera by a wide margin: 9,222 votes.

"I'm feeling great," Buuck told Knox News. "(I ran against) somebody with no experience, who was making things up about me, and throwing things in about immigration. … It was tough trying to fight that off."

Herrera, 31, is a private practice attorney. He previously served as chair of the Knox County Republican Party.

Democrat

Jackson Fenner is the Democratic nominee for law director. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Fenner, 46, is a private practice attorney. He said he's focused on fighting the rise of extremism in Tennessee and the push to monetize school children. He previously ran for Knox County district attorney.

Fenner will face Buuck in the general election Aug. 1.

Knox County Criminal Court Judge Division II, Sixth Judicial District

Incumbent Judge Hector Sanchez is the Republican nominee for criminal court judge. He ran unopposed in the primary and there were no Democrats running.

Sanchez, 40, is first Hispanic trial court judge in Tennessee and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

