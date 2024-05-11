Two people shot at large crime scene in Sacramento, avoid area

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department is currently investigating a large crime scene in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood that left two people with gunshot wounds.

At around 9 p.m. on Friday, SPD responded to the 3500 block of Marysville Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Photos from the crime scene show over 30 evidence markers and the area near Harris Avenue and Willow Street blocked off by police tape.

Police said four vehicles were struck by gunfire and the shooting victims were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a developing situation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

