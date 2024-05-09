Two people dead in Bossier City murder/suicide shooting, police report

Bossier City Police Department is investigating a possible murder/suicide case that occurred Wednesday evening near the Red River National Wildlife Refuge trail.

According to the Bossier City Mayor's Office, officers were dispatched about 9:20 p.m. to Scenic Overlook No. 1 in Bossier City after receiving a 911 hang up call.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman inside a vehicle suffering gunshot wounds to the head. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died.

Bossier City Police detectives immediately were dispatched to the scene, and through a preliminary investigation, it was determined that incident was a murder/suicide case.

At this time the identities of the individuals have not been released.

