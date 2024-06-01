Don't get stranded with a dead battery — this triple-discounted jump starter is over 60% off

Ever been on the side of the road with a kaput car battery? If that’s a "yes," we don’t need to tell you how amazing it is to have a jump starter in your car ready to get you on your way. If that’s a "no," we have an ounce of prevention from Amazon that you don’t want to miss out on. It’s the Avapow Jump Starter and right now if you're an Amazon Prime member you can get it for $50 with the on-page coupon and promo code ADSPQJQT, down from $130 — that’s over 60% off!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Peace of mind when it comes to your car's battery is priceless, but what's really shocking about this jump starter is its triple-sale price (with Prime and the on-page coupon and the discount code) of just $50. That's over 60% off and by far the lowest price it's ever been.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Having a good lightweight jump starter in your trunk can be the difference between a minor annoyance and a full-blown bad day. With this jump starter, there's no waiting around for someone to rescue you. This jump starter can power up just about any vehicle — ATVs, motorcycles, lawnmowers, boats — and it can also charge all your devices with its USB ports. You kind of can’t leave home without a power source anymore.

And it's an all-in-one emergency kit. In addition to juicing up your car and devices, it also comes with a light that has three modes: SOS and strobe for emergency signals, and a flashlight to guide you when you need it.

It looks like something out of 'Transformers,' it's triply discounted and it's got POW right in its name — what are you waiting for? (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

If you want something small and effective, nearly 2,000 shoppers say this jump starter is the way to go.

Pros 👍

“If you are still using one of this super heavy, bulky ones…do yourself the favor and buy one of these lightweight, more powerful sidekicks,” suggested a five-star fan. “They are such lifesavers with so much more power than those 20-pound tug-around boxes that don't have much power."

“It saves you the hassle of having to flag down a stranger or walk around being ignored by people to ask for help,” shared a satisfied customer. “I got this for my mother and it works perfectly.”

But it can even bring back the dead, so says a devoted Trans Am owner: “I was wary when I got the package,” shared muscle car enthusiast. “This thing is tiny and lightweight. I have a 79 TA with a 403 and dead battery blues. This little thing turned her right over! Definitely getting one for all my cars.”

"Fantastic charger!" shared a final fan. "Used on boat to listen to music and get boat batteries back to full charge. No more worries when out on the boat! "

Cons 👎

Some buyers were not happy that the jump starter does not come with a charger. Said one: "The obvious problems: 1. No charger provided with purchase. 2. Cable battery attachment is far too short! In most cases it comes fully or nearly full charge but to recharge it you must get a universal charger. Who made that decision? Get by those two flaws and you are home free."

This commenter agreed: "I was not impressed because of no charger included. I went back and checked and while nowhere did it say one way or another anything about a charger, I have never bought any battery-powered item that didn't come with a charger. Against my better judgment, I went ahead and kept the unit. It came fully charged and have not had reason to test it yet."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

