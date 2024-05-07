Shreveport man pleads guilty to a mass shooting that began at a movie theater

A teen involved in a deadly shooting spree outside a southeast Shreveport movie theater pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court.

A man involved as a teenager in a shooting spree that left a 13-year-old dead has pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court.

Ikerryunt’a Vernell Stewart pleaded guilty during his trial May 6. Stewart, now 20, faces one count of second-degree murder, eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated property damage.

Stewart fired 21 rounds from an AK-47-style rifle into the intersection at Youree Drive and East Bert Kouns after a separate shooting at the Tinseltown movie theater Sept. 4, 2021. He was 17 at that time.

This shooting spree resulted in the death of Kel’vonte Daigre and injured two others.

Shreveport Police Department recovered approximately 50 rounds fired by Stewart and his co-defendants. According to the district attorney's office, Stewart and other occupants from a vehicle exited it and began shooting.

All other shooters are awaiting trial except for Ja’shun Smith, 18, who was sentenced Nov. 28, 2023, of second-degree murder and numerous associated crimes.

Stewart was apprehended following the shooting and a high-speed police chase that ended in Cedar Grove.

According to the district attorney's office, a search on Stewart's phone revealed multiple messages sent while he was hiding from the police after the car chase and foot pursuit, in which he admitted to the shootout.

Stewart's sentencing is set for Aug. 7. He faces up to 440 years at hard labor for his crimes.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport shooting spree suspect pleads guilty in trial