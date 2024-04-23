Two Palm Beach County schools squeaked into Top 100 in national rankings. See the full list

Two Palm Beach County high schools are once again among the top 100 public high schools in the nation, according to the annual rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts was ranked 91st and Suncoast High School squeaked into the top 100 at 98th place — both coveted spots in the top 17,000 high schools across the country.

But both schools' rankings fell from last year, when Suncoast came in at 70th place and Dreyfoos ranked 90th.

Both schools routinely landed near the top of U.S. News’ list before the magazine changed its system in 2019, adding more schools to the review and more considerations to the ranking process.

Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach

In 2022, neither school cracked the top 100 list. Dreyfoos was ranked 111th and Suncoast came in at 119th.

U.S. News & World Report came up with its rankings by analyzing six weighted categories: college readiness (30%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), college curriculum breadth (10%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%). This is the same formula used to calculate the rankings in 2023.

The magazine worked with North Carolina-based RTI International, a nonprofit social science research firm, and ranked more than 17,600 public high schools out of about 25,000 reviewed. To qualify for ranking, the public high schools had to have a senior class of at least 15 students.

Suncoast is a magnet school that pulls students from all over Palm Beach County and requires an application to attend. Dreyfoos also pulls students from the whole county, requires an application and an audition for its arts programs.

Best Palm Beach County high schools in 2024

Palm Beach County was once again well-represented in the top 100 schools in the U.S. and heavily present further down the list.

Nine local schools ranked in the top 2,000 schools nationwide, and another 10 were listed in the top 5,000 schools.

Here are the high schools that made the top 5,000 spots:

Best high schools in Florida 2024

South Florida once again dominated the magazine's statewide rankings of best high schools this year — 13 of the top 20 schools are in Palm Beach, Broward or Miami-Dade counties.

Here are the top 20 high schools in Florida:

Pine View School, Osprey Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy, Tamarac Westshore Junior/Senior High School, Melbourne Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School, Miami Stanton College Preparatory School, Jacksonville Edgewood Jr/Sr High School, Merritt Island Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST@FIU), North Miami Jose Marti Mast 6-12 Academy, Hialeah Design and Architecture Senior High School, Miami Alexander W. Dreyfoos Junior School of the Arts, West Palm Beach Neocity Academy, Kissimmee Suncoast High School, Riviera Beach Young Women's Preparatory Academy, Miami Terra Environmental Research Institute, Miami International Studies Charter High School, Miami Doral Performing Arts and Entertainment Academy, Doral MAST Academy, Key Biscayne iPrep Academy, Miami Paxon School/Advanced Studies, Jacksonville Darnell Cookman Middle/High School, Jacksonville

