Two killed in fatal Wyoming, Minn., crash

Two people died and two others were injured Friday morning in a two-car crash in Wyoming, Minn., police said.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. when a vehicle traveling northbound on Pioneer Road near Iris Avenue crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane, striking another vehicle, according to a news release from the Wyoming Police Department.

There were two people in each vehicle, and all four were taken to the hospital.

One person from each vehicle died upon arrival, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wyoming Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter said Wednesday that the case had not yet been referred to the County Attorney’s Office for review or charging.

