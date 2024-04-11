Two jail inmates die in one week; autopsy results pending toxicology tests

Eight Tippecanoe County Jail inmates have died in custody since 2009. Three of those deaths happened in incidents on Jan. 12, 2019.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County Jail officers found inmate Troy Pownell ill in his cell Monday, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died on Tuesday, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Pownell, 38, of the Rhineland Trailer Park in Delphi, complained of abdominal pain and being light headed in his cell, according to the sheriff's office. When Pownell became weak and light headed, his cellmate helped him to the floor then banged on the cell door to get jail officers' attention.

Jail officers began helping Pownell, and he was taken to Franciscan East Hospital by ambulance, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Pownell died Tuesday night, according to Costello and the sheriff's office.

Results from Wednesday's forensic autopsy on Pownell are pending toxicology reports, which takes up to eight weeks to get labs returned, Costello said Thursday in a news release. There were no overt signs of injury or trauma found on Pownell.

Since Pownell died outside of the jail, deputies from the sheriff's office are investigating the circumstances surrounding his illness and death, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said.

Lafayette police arrested Pownell about 10:40 p.m. April 2 in the 3100 block of Ferry Street, where officers were doing a welfare check on someone, according to police bulletins. During his week in jail, he was not involved in any altercations or fights in the jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Pownell became the second inmate to die this week.

Inmate Tameka Luckett, 45, of West Lafayette, was found unresponsive in her cell at 2:10 a.m. Monday. She died in the jail, and Indiana State Police are investigating her death.

Luckett's autopsy on Wednesday did not find any signs of trauma or injuries to Luckett.

The cause and manner of her death is pending toxicology reports, which takes up to eight weeks to get results back.

Luckett had been hospitalized about 2 a.m. Sunday after West Lafayette police found her unresponsive at her apartment in the 300 block of Brown Street.

But less than 10 hours after police found Luckett unresponsive, they were back at her apartment, where they found a man unresponsive. While at Luckett's apartment tending to the unresponsive man, another man in the apartment developed symptoms of overdosing while officers were there.

Since officers found Luckett out of the hospital and apparently not affected by her suspected drug use at 2 a.m. Sunday, they arrested her on suspicion of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

She was jailed Sunday afternoon, and she died about 2 a.m. Monday.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Two Tippecanoe County Jail inmates die in one week