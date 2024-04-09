Two firefighters injured as crews battle wildfire near Delaware Water Gap

HARDWICK − Two state firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion Tuesday as firefighters battle what is being called the Old Mine Wildfire in Worthington State Forest.

The fire, being combated by the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and the National Park Service, is about five acres and on the western side of the Kittatinny Ridge, just north of the Delaware Water Gap.

Smoke from that fire, and an earlier prescribed burn, could be seen by eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 and caused drivers to slow down, creating a backup on the highway entering New Jersey over the Delaware Water Gap bridge.

In a mid afternoon Facebook post, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the fire originated on National Park Service property "and is believed to be human caused."

Smoke rises from a wildfire as seen from the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River just upstream from the head of Shawnee Island. The fire was confined to a five-acre area within Worthington State Forest and was brought under control by crews from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and the National Park Service.

The post said that along with ground crews the Forest Fire Service brought in "single engine air tanker" which made several passes over the fire scene. The aircraft is capable of dropping up to 800 gallons of water at a time. Also in the area was an observation helicopter.

The state service said that earlier in the day, its crews conducted a prescribed burn more than a mile away from the origin of the Old Mine Wildfire on state-owned property managed by Worthington State Forest. That fire was immediately doused and the crews and equipment moved to the nearby Old Mine Wildfire.

The Facebook post said: "The Forest Fire Service confirms the prescribed burn neither caused nor impacted the Old Mine Wildfire in Worthington State Forest because the wind direction at the prescribed burn was opposite from the wind direction at the Old Mine Wildfire."

Prescribed burns

Prescribed burns have been done for centuries, but now with modern techniques in terms of how the fire is managed and only doing such burns when weather conditions are conducive. The dangers of such a fire getting out of control are greatly reduced.

The prescribed burns now are an effective and efficient means of managing the buildup of forest fuels that may contribute to the start and spread of a wildfire. By actively eliminating sources of fuel that exacerbate forest fire risks through a controlled and prescribed burning program, the Forest Fire Service reduces risk to New Jersey residents, visitors and the environment.

Prescribed burns improve habitat for plants and animals, reduce the presence of damaging insects and ticks, and recycle nutrients into the soil.

According to the Forest Fire Service, prescribed burning is an important part of the state’s carbon defense strategy. Allowing experts to choose the intensity, timing and interval of fire across the landscape may help prevent a larger uncontrolled wildfire, which would contribute to significant carbon loss.

Typically, most prescribed burns take place between February and early April. Tuesday's weather in the area included light winds, temperatures in the 70s and relative humidity low, in the 30% range.

The Forest Fire Service posts its schedule daily on its Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/NJForestFireService.

