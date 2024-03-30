Don't worry — they're burning parts of Kittatinny Valley State Park on purpose

ANDOVER — A "prescribed burn" fire has been set in Kittatinny Valley State Park and is "routine," according to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials.

Smoke will be visible throughout the day in the area of Limecrest Road, Route 669, from the fire set by the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The fires are purposely set and supervised by service experts, and is described as "routine" by DEP spokesman Larry Hajna.

The program is part of a 2024 effort scheduled to treat 25,000 acres of forests, grasslands and marsh to "mitigate the risk of more frequent and intense wildfires in a changing climate, enhance habitats for plants and animals, and safeguard ecosystems," according to Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette.

For more information, visit the service's prescribed notifications page on nj.gov/dep/parksandforests.

