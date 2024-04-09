Two dead in apparent Augusta murder-suicide

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Augusta.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 2900 block of Algernon Circle for a suspicious situation, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead woman, who has not yet been identified, inside a home with a gunshot wound to her head, according to the release.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies found a suspect in the murder driving the victim's vehicle, according to another news release.

The suspect, who wasn't immediately identified, fled from deputies and a pursuit ended on the 3100 block of Washington Road, according to the release. When deputies approached the suspect's vehicle, they found he had shot himself.

The suspect was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The Georgia State Patrol assisted in the pursuit, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two dead in Augusta murder-suicide