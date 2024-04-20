Two bodies found near car of missing Central Florida woman, according to deputies

Authorities in Osceola County discovered the bodies of two individuals in a wooded area early Friday morning near a vehicle belonging to a woman reported missing earlier this month.

25-year-old Claudia Pena and her husband Nicolas Alvarez were both last seen leaving her mothers home April 7.

Detectives said some of the clothing on one of the bodies matches what Claudia was reportedly wearing when she went missing, though positive identification of both sets of remains is pending confirmation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Channel 9 spoke with Pena’s mother and brother who said they are hoping she comes back home.

“I need my daughter,” said Claudia’s mother Ana Boza. “I have to say, I want that she be with me I want she be safe, she’s good.”

This appears to be an isolated incident with no outstanding threats to the public according to deputies.

Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

