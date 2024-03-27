Two $1M Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Florida

The winning ticket for the massive $1.13 billion jackpot may have been sold in New Jersey, but Florida can also boast about a pair of big winners in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The Florida Lottery announced that two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Sunshine State.

Here are the locations where lottery officials said those tickets were purchased:

Duval County: Publix #631: 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32210

Wakulla County: Murphy USA #7338 - 29 Mike Stewart Drive, Crawfordville, Florida 32327

Did you match enough numbers to win a smaller prize?

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were: 7-11-22-29-38. The Mega Ball number was 4 and the Megaplier was 2X.

If you want to try your luck at another big lottery jackpot, Powerball has risen to $865 million and the next drawing is set for Wednesday night.

If you play, good luck!

