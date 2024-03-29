Two 13-year-old boys shot, taken to the hospital, in Durham

Durham police are investigating after two 13-year-old boys were injured in a shooting Thursday.

Police responded to calls about a walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital at 4:38 p.m., according to police.

The boys had what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

“Based on preliminary investigation, it is believed the shooting occurred in the area of Ridgeway Avenue and Lakeland Street,” police said in an email Friday morning.

The N&O has asked police for an update on the boys’ condition and more details and will update this story when we get more information.

Shootings are down in Durham this year

As of March 23, 33 people had been shot in Durham this year. That was down from 46 people shot by the same date in 2023 and 49 the year before.

Four of the people shot this year died from their injuries. That was down from 12 fatal shootings by the same time last year and six the year before that.

How many children have been shot in Durham?

Five of the 33 people shot as of March 23 have been under 18 years old, according to police statistics.

One was 16 or 17 years old, three were 6 to 15 years old like the boys shot Thursday, and one was 5 or younger.

How to help

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.